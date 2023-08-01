Over 1,000 Amarnath pilgrims commence journey from Kashmir

On Tuesday, more than 1,000 Amarnath pilgrims departed from the Bhagwati Nagar camp in Jammu for the twin base camps in Kashmir, continuing their journey to the revered Amarnath cave shrine situated at an altitude of 3,880 meters. Since the commencement of the 62-day-long annual pilgrimage on July 1, a significant number of 397,000 pilgrims have already visited the shrine to pay their respects. The pilgrimage is set to conclude on August 31.

Among the 1,006 pilgrims in this recent batch leaving the Bhagwati Nagar camp, 642 are taking the traditional 48-km Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district, while the remaining 382 are headed towards the 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district. Both tracks provide different routes for devotees to reach the sacred cave shrine.

The annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, situated at an elevation of 3,888 meters, commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam and Baltal on July 1. Pilgrims from different parts of the country undertake this spiritual journey to seek blessings at the holy site. With the ongoing pilgrimage, the authorities are making efforts to ensure a safe and well-organized experience for all the devotees visiting the revered shrine.