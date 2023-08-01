Police Help Homeless Idukki Woman Who Fatally Injured Man in 2022

A 46-year-old homeless woman named Selina, whose family had abandoned her, has been involved in various crimes, including murder. The police recently moved her to a government rescue home, Sneha Bhavan, under the social justice department in Murikkassery for her safety.

Selina got involved with criminal gangs and began using drugs, leading to her involvement in violent incidents. Last year, in an inebriated state, she fatally attacked a homeless man with a razor blade. She was also booked for attempted murder after thrashing the head of another street-dweller with a stone, as reported by Thodupuzha DySP MR Madhu Babu.

The police fear that Selina may face retaliation from criminal gangs, suspecting that she might tip off the police about their activities. They are concerned about her safety, believing that she could be killed on the streets or targeted by those she has previously attacked.

However, DySP Babu views the decision to shift Selina to Sneha Bhavan as a humanitarian gesture, given her years of living alone on the streets after being abandoned by her family and relatives. He states that the move is part of a rehabilitation drive to help those wandering the streets.

Currently out on bail, the police have promised to assist Selina in reaching the courts if she is served a summons. They acknowledge that when sober, she behaves normally, but when under the influence of drugs, she becomes disruptive and involved in criminal activities.

After rescuing her from Gandhi Square, the police took Selina to the Thodupuzha Police Station for a medical check-up before transferring her to the rescue home. The hope is that the environment at Sneha Bhavan will offer her the support and stability needed to break free from her troubled past.