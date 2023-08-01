Suspect apprehended with MDMA found dead while in police custody.

On Tuesday morning, a tragic incident occurred in Tanur, where a man identified as Tirurangadi Mamburam native Thamir Jifri (30) collapsed and died while in police custody. He, along with four others, was taken into custody by Tanur Police for allegedly possessing 18 grams of MDMA, a synthetic drug.

The police caught the five individuals while they were reportedly using drugs inside a car near Devdhar Over Bridge at Tanur. While in custody, Jifri suddenly collapsed, and his accomplices alerted the officials after noticing his deteriorating condition. He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, but despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead by the doctors.

This unfortunate incident has raised questions and concerns, and authorities are likely to conduct an investigation to determine the cause of Jifri’s death while in police custody.