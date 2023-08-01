Trump says he expects to be indicted by Justice Department over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election

Former US President Donald Trump stated that he believes the Justice Department will indict him soon for his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Trump made these claims on his social media platform, Truth Social, on July 31, accusing special counsel Jack Smith of pursuing charges against him to cover up baseless allegations against President Joe Biden. Trump referred to his speech as “peaceful and patriotic,” suggesting that the indictment would be an attempt to distract from alleged wrongdoing by the Biden administration.

Jack Smith has been investigating Trump’s actions to undermine the election results following his defeat in the 2020 presidential race, including his alleged role in inciting the violent January 6 Capitol insurrection. Trump’s supporters had violently stormed the Capitol, seeking to prevent the certification of the election results.

Speculation about Trump’s potential indictment had been growing since he revealed that he received a letter from the Justice Department notifying him that he was under investigation. According to the New York Times, Trump was warned that he could be indicted under a Civil War-era statute that prohibits US citizens from intimidating others and preventing them from exercising their rights.

If indicted, this would be the second set of charges brought against Trump by Jack Smith, and his third overall since announcing his bid for the 2024 presidency. In June, the Justice Department had indicted Trump on 37 counts related to the mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House. Last week, three additional felony charges were added to the case, accusing Trump of attempting to conceal documents from prosecutors, including instructing employees to delete security footage at Mar-A-Lago.

Moreover, in Georgia, there is an ongoing investigation into whether Trump sought to alter the state’s presidential election results after the 2020 race, which may also lead to charges against him.

The situation surrounding Trump’s potential indictments has drawn significant attention and scrutiny, both from his supporters and critics. The legal proceedings and their potential outcomes remain subjects of keen interest in the US and beyond.