UAE announces 24-hour super sale

Abu Dhabi: A 24-hour super sale has been announced in the UAE. The new sale is announced as part of the Abu Dhabi Shopping Season. The Abu Dhabi Shopping Season had began on June 23.

The date of 24-hour super sales is not specified. The back-to-school offers will be from August 7 to September 10. Over 3,500 retailers at 25 malls are taking part in the festival including Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Wahda Mall and Reem Mall.

The Dubai Summer Surprises is offering up to 75% discount on popular brands across over more than 3,000 outlets. It will be running for 67 days from 29 June to 3 September. This year’s edition of Summer Restaurant Week will start on August 18.