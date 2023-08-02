31 locations in Punjab, Haryana searched by NIA’s in Indian High Commission attack case

Tuesday saw a number of places around Punjab and Haryana being raided by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in an effort to find those responsible for the attack on the Indian High Commission in London in March of this year.

To uncover the entire scope of the conspiracy and apprehend the perpetrators, 31 locations were seized.

Following the raids, authorities seized digital material that contained details on the alleged attackers.

There were also some additional incriminating records and materials found.

The NIA said that the raids were carried out in Punjab’s Moga, Haryana’s Sirsa, and the cities of Barnala, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, SBS Nagar, Amritsar, Mukhtsar, Sangrur, Patiala, and Mohali.