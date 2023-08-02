64-year-old Indian woman goes missing from a cruise ship sailing through the Strait of Singapore from Penang

A 64-year-old woman named Reeta Sahani from India has disappeared while aboard a cruise ship sailing through the Strait of Singapore from Penang.

Reeta’s husband, Jakesh Sahani, reported the incident on July 31, as the couple was returning to Singapore from Penang on the Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship.

On the last day of their four-day cruise, 70-year-old Jakesh woke up to find his wife, Reeta, missing from their room. He attempted to locate her on the ship but was unsuccessful, so he informed the ship’s crew. They informed him that the cruise’s overboard detection systems had detected something falling from the vessel into the Singapore Strait.

The Singapore Strait, a busy shipping route between the Malacca Strait and the South China Sea, spans 113 kilometers in length and 19 kilometers in width, with Singapore located to the north.

Reeta’s son, Apoorv Sahani, who was not on the cruise with them, said the family has no information about his mother’s current status. He mentioned that his mother could not swim. The police questioned Jakesh for a few hours about the incident. However, they have yet to receive any concrete evidence to confirm what happened. Apoorv stated that the cruise officials asked Jakesh to disembark from the ship to prepare it for another journey, but the family still believes that Reeta is on the ship, possibly stuck somewhere.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) issued an official statement on July 31, stating that they received notification of the incident around 7:50 AM. The statement mentioned that the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Singapore is coordinating the search and has issued navigational safety broadcasts to vessels in the Singapore Strait and those in port to be on the lookout for the missing person and report any sightings to MRCC Singapore.

According to the MPA’s statement, Reeta was on board the Cyprus-flagged Spectrum of the Seas when she fell overboard. The ship’s crew docked the vessel in Singapore to aid the investigation and left at approximately 4:30 PM.

The cruise company declined to provide further comments about the incident.