Australian Open: India’s Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand enter second round

Sydney: In badminton, India’s Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly advanced to the second round of the Australian Open 2023 women’s doubles event. The Indian duo defeated world No. 29 Canadian pair of Catherine Choi and Josephine Wu by ‘21-16, 21-17’.

The Indian pair will face Japan’s Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara in the second round.

Also Read; Moderate intensity earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

At the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Gopichand and Jolly took home the bronze medal. In March, they advanced to the semifinals of the All-England Open.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen will be in action at the BWF Super 500 tournament from Wednesday. The Australian Open 2023 will conclude on Sunday.