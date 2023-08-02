‘Barbie’ runs into more censorship issues in the Middle East related to alleged LGBTQ-related dialogues

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie is facing additional censorship challenges prior to its premiere in the Middle East. Originally scheduled for release on July 19, the film’s premiere in the region has been postponed to August 31. However, it seems that even this date may not be met. Vox Cinemas, Warner Bros’ local distribution partner, made the decision to push the release to August 31 as the studio is working on edits requested by censors. These requested edits are related to alleged LGBTQ-related narration and dialogues in the movie.

Despite the studio’s efforts to comply with the region’s censorship regulations, they have not agreed to all the cuts requested by the censors. Consequently, it is likely that Barbie will not be released in some Middle East territories, including Saudi Arabia, the region’s largest market, and possibly other territories like the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Egypt.

According to reports, the film will not be shown in several Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, Egypt, and Bahrain. This decision appears to be influenced by the presence of several openly LGBTQ actors in the movie, such as Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, and Scott Evans, even though the film does not have explicit queer content.

It is common practice in the Middle East for movies that address sex, homosexuality, and religious issues to be subject to censorship and editing to comply with local rules. If a studio is unwilling to make the cuts suggested by censors, the film may be banned altogether.

Barbie revolves around the life of the iconic Mattel doll as she confronts an existential crisis in her seemingly “perfect” doll world. Despite the film’s compelling premise, its release in the Middle East is facing hurdles due to the sensitive nature of certain content in the eyes of regional censors.