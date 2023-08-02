Black bear who was said to be ‘extremely agitated’ shot and killed by Alaska police

In an East Anchorage neighborhood on Sunday evening (July 30), Alaska police shot and killed an “extremely agitated” black bear that was reportedly charging at people. The Anchorage Police Department issued a warning to locals about the presence of the agitated bear in the area near Baxter and Northern Lights.

According to the police statement, they responded to the situation and later confirmed in a Facebook post that the bear was dispatched due to its aggressive behavior, which posed a public safety risk. The authorities advised residents to exercise extreme caution and avoid leaving garage doors and people doors propped open while the bear was still at large.

Dave Battle, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Anchorage area biologist, provided more details about the incident. He stated that the bear charged at a man and his son near a wooded area close to a lake. Fortunately, the bear stopped about 20 yards away from them, and the man, who had a gun, did not shoot the bear as it retreated into the woods after the charge. Battle described the bear as weighing over 400 pounds and showed no signs of prior injuries.

This unfortunate event brings the number of bear deaths in Anchorage to 16 this year. This total includes 13 black bears killed by responding agencies and three others killed by citizens defending their lives or property. According to Battle, the current tally is considered “average to high” compared to the previous year, during which agencies killed 14 black bears, and six more were killed by citizens.

The encounter with an aggressive bear underscores the need for vigilance and caution in regions where bears are present. Residents are urged to be aware of their surroundings and follow safety guidelines to avoid conflicts with wildlife.