College student’s death in Muvattupuzha accident leads to arrest of Biker Anson.

On Tuesday, the police took Anson into custody following the tragic accident that resulted in the loss of a college girl’s life. The incident occurred in Muvattupuzha town on July 26 when Anson’s speeding bike struck R Namitha, a final-year BCom student who was crossing the road.

Anson, who sustained injuries in the collision, had been receiving treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital. After recovering from head and leg injuries, he was arrested upon his discharge from the hospital.

To avoid potential student protests, the police refrained from bringing Anson to the accident site during the day to gather evidence. Instead, a police team, headed by CI PM Baiju, visited Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha, to gather information from Principal Dr. KV Thomas and eyewitnesses.

In addition to the unfortunate loss of R Namitha’s life, another student, Anushree Raj, had also been receiving treatment at Caritas Hospital in Kottayam after sustaining injuries in the same accident. She has since left the hospital.