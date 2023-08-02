Following clashes in Gurugram, surrounding areas, Delhi Police increases patrols

Following an alert issued in response to racial conflicts in Gurugram and surrounding districts of Haryana, the Delhi Police increased patrolling in the capital city on Tuesday, according to officials.

According to a senior police officer, the Delhi Police keeps track of any incidences that may have an effect on the capital city in adjacent states as well as other regions of the nation.

As a result of such instances in nearby locations, the officer stated that the force is ready to handle any crisis that might develop in the nation’s capital.

A different officer claimed that the military was engaging with peace committees. ‘We are advising them to keep the peace in their neighbourhoods. Monitoring of social media is also carried out,’ the official claimed.

In communities with diverse people and in sensitive locations, police visibility has grown. Drones are additionally employed.

‘Keeping North Delhi safe & serene! Police deploys cutting-edge drone survey to watch over the area, ensuring harmony prevails and public safety remains top-notch,’ the Delhi Police tweeted.

The police claim that senior police officers are meeting with communities and that foot patrolling is being done in numerous areas. Bordering areas are being surrounded by barricades, and checks are also being made.

Following the attack on a VHP march the day before in the nearby Nuh district, a crowd on Tuesday afternoon in Gurugram’s Badshahpur set a restaurant on fire and vandalised nearby stores.

In Badshahpur, the mob trashed a few stores owned by one group of people and yelled “Jai Shri Ram” in front of a mosque. Additionally, the Badshahpur market was closed.

Gurugram Police arrived at the scene as soon as they learned about the recent violence, but the rioters had already managed to flee on their motorcycles and other vehicles, according to police, who also noted that some suspects had been caught.

The violence that began on Monday has already claimed the lives of five people. In Nuh, where rioters attempted to block a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) march, four people—including two house guards—died and numerous others were injured, while a naib imam was murdered at a mosque in Gurugram.