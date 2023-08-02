Haryana mosque attack: CM Khattar vows tough action; Delhi on high alert.

In a tragic incident, mobs attacked a mosque in Haryana’s Nuh, resulting in the death of a cleric and escalating communal violence that spread to Gurugram, claiming five lives. The situation remained tense as people protested the attack on a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh. In the aftermath, violence was also reported in Palwal and Bhiwadi. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar described the Nuh attack as part of a larger conspiracy, while the VHP called for an NIA probe. Authorities imposed a curfew in Nuh district and organized peace committee meetings in adjoining areas.

The violence intensified when mobs targeted the VHP procession in Nuh, firing shots, pelting stones, and setting cars on fire. In Gurugram’s Sohna, rioters burnt vehicles and shops, though the police managed to disperse the mob. However, the situation worsened when a group of around 100 people attacked the Anjuman Masjid in Gurugram’s sector 57, injuring two men severely, and killing the naib imam, Mohammed Saad. Further incidents of violence occurred, with an eatery set on fire, shops vandalized, and meat shops targeted.

Amidst the chaos, traders protested and blocked roads, while a ‘panchayat’ in Manesar targeted the Muslim community, urging those involved in criminal activities to leave. Unconfirmed reports suggested Muslim residents were moving out of their homes, but the administration denied this and appealed for calm. The authorities took action against individuals inciting violence, booking Dinesh Bharti for posting an inflammatory video on social media.

Haryana CM Khattar vowed to take strict action against the culprits and reassured that no rioter would be spared. Home Minister Anil Vij asserted the violence was engineered and promised a thorough investigation. In Delhi, VHP leaders alleged a pre-planned attack against Hindu devotees, calling for an NIA investigation.

Security measures were intensified in Nuh, with numerous FIRs registered and dozens taken into custody. Mobile internet services were suspended in Nuh and Faridabad up to Wednesday, while prohibitory orders were in place in neighboring districts. Educational institutions remained closed in certain areas as a precautionary measure. Amidst the tension, security was tightened at temples and mosques. The situation remained critical as authorities grappled with the aftermath of the violence, aiming to bring those responsible to justice and restore calm in the region.