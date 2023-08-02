IT Dept: 6.77 cr Income Tax Returns filed for AY 2023-24 by July 31

The income tax department announced that a remarkable 6.77 crore income tax returns for the assessment year 2023-24 were filed by July 31, 2023, including 53.67 lakh first-time filers. This represents a substantial 16.1 percent increase compared to the total ITRs filed during the same period in the previous year (AY 2022-23 with 5.83 crore).

The deadline for filing income tax returns by salaried taxpayers and those not requiring income audits for the 2022-23 fiscal year was on July 31, 2023. On that day, filing activity reached its peak, with an impressive 64.33 lakh ITRs submitted.

Moreover, the department received 53.67 lakh ITRs from first-time filers, signifying a notable expansion of the tax base. This surge in new filers demonstrates the increasing compliance and participation in the tax system.