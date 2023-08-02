KT Jaleel slams IUML’s Delhi office fund collection, sparks retaliation from League.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and CPM MLA K T Jaleel find themselves in a heated dispute over IUML’s fund collection for constructing a central committee office in New Delhi. During a 31-day campaign, the party amassed over Rs 26 crore for the building’s construction.

However, K T Jaleel criticized the fund collection, accusing the Muslim League of misusing public funds in the past. He pointed out cases registered against the party by the Enforcement Directorate and Kerala Police, related to fund collection for supporting families of victims in the Kathua and Unnao rape cases. Jaleel also mentioned his previous expulsion from the party for raising concerns about the use of funds when he was the national leader of the Youth League.

In a Facebook post, Jaleel wrote, “The fund amassed for constructing the central committee office of IUML should be used for that purpose only. It should not be channeled for clearing the debt of Chandrika Daily or any other purpose. The party should continue its vigil and zeal shown at the time of fund collection at the time of utilization too. IUML workers would not forgive the leadership if the party office at Delhi remains unfinished due to the misuse of the fund.”

IUML reacted promptly to Jaleel’s allegations. Suhra Mampad, President of the Indian Union Women’s League, defended the party’s history of constructing institutions through crowd funding by party workers and the public. She suggested that Jaleel should focus on replying to the ED and NIA instead of advising IUML on fund utilization. Mampad brought up other instances of fund mismanagement, emphasizing that IUML had built institutions like Farook College and Tirurangadi Orphanage through funds collected from the public and party workers.