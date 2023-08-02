Nehru Trophy Tracks & Heats Finalized; Clubs Face 50% Bonus Cut for Skipping Mass Drill

The authorities have made a significant decision to halve the bonus for boat clubs not participating in the Mass Drill of the 69th Nehru Trophy Boat Race on August 12. The announcement was made during a Captains’ Clinic meeting organized by the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society. This year, female oarswomen must wear a uniform tracksuit and jersey, and only five persons are allowed on women’s boats. The number of rowers for various boat categories is also regulated.

Additionally, each boat must have people positioned at Nila and Pankayam, and boats with oarsmen in uniform should participate in the mass drill before 2 pm. Non-compliance may lead to a ban from the Champions Boat League. The tracks and heats for the race have been decided by a draw of lots, with 72 boats participating, including 19 chundan vallams. The four boats with the best finishes in the heats will compete in the finals.

Heats and tracks for the races have been outlined for each category of boats, with stern action against smaller boats entering the finishing point during the mass drill. Overall, the authorities are taking measures to ensure discipline and fairness in the competition.