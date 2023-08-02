Youths break into highway stores in Alwar, Rajasthan; authorities suspects nuh connection

In the Alwar district of Rajasthan, a few roadside stores were allegedly looted on Tuesday. Police believe this may have something to do with the racial unrest in the nearby Haryana community of Nuh.

In the region, security has been stepped up. No one got injured in the event, according to the Rajasthan Police, but some suspects were taken into custody.

As a precaution, mobile internet access was turned off in four of Bharatpur district’s tehsils that border Nuh district.

‘According to the primary information, the youths shouting religious slogans ransacked two or three shops, including a chicken center, in Bhiwadi. No one was injured in the incident,’ a police official said.

He claimed that the minority group owned the stores.

The police speculated that the crime may have been motivated by the violence in Haryana’s Nuh district and claimed that efforts were being made to identify the suspect.

According to Bhiwadi SP Vikas Sharma, police have apprehended some suspects and are trying to find the other suspects in the case.

He disclosed that more police officers had been sent to the region to uphold law and order.

Mobile internet access has been disabled for the next 24 hours until Wednesday am, according to Bharatpur SP Mridul Kachawa. ‘The services are suspended in four tehsils in the northern part of Bharatpur,’ the SP stated.

The Haryana district of Nuh, where racial violence broke out on Monday, shares a border with both Alwar and Bharatpur.