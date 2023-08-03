2 held as youths vandalize Thrissur bar in dispute over liquor prices.

A bar located in Thrissur, specifically Fort Gate Bar in Kottapadi, faced vandalism as a heated argument erupted over the price of liquor served. On Wednesday night, two youths identified as Abhishek and Srihari from Iringapuram were taken into custody by the police.

According to reports, the incident unfolded when four individuals, including the suspects, entered the bar and demanded liquor at a reduced rate of Rs 100 per peg, while the bar’s standard charge was Rs 140 per peg. The confrontation with the bar staff escalated, prompting the group to leave momentarily. However, they returned armed with iron rods and wooden sticks, launching an attack on the bar, shattering its windows.

During the altercation, the manager attempted to intervene and was assaulted by the accused. Additionally, two other bar staff members sustained injuries. The bar owner filed a complaint, stating that he incurred a significant loss of Rs 2 lakh due to the incident. The situation highlights the seriousness of the dispute over liquor prices, resulting in destructive consequences and significant financial damages.