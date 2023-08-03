ATS nabs 3 Bangladeshi nationals in Navi Mumbai for illegal stay

On Thursday, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted a raid at a residential premises in the Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, resulting in the arrest of three Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay in the country. Acting on a tip-off, the ATS team carried out the operation at Ovegaon in the Kharghar area on Wednesday, apprehending the individuals without valid travel documents to India. The suspects were found to be working locally for their livelihood.

According to the FIR, two of the arrested individuals had come to India with their parents nearly 30 years ago and had been residing in the country since then. The names of the apprehended individuals were identified as Kamal Ahmed Khan (36), Alim Yunus Shaikh (40), and Badal Moinuddin Khan (38).

Subsequently, a case was registered against them on Thursday under the provisions of the Passport (Entry Into India) Rules, 1950, and the Foreigners Act, 1946.

The ATS’s swift action in response to the tip-off reflects their commitment to ensuring the security and integrity of the nation’s borders. By apprehending those illegally staying in the country, the authorities aim to maintain order and curb potential security risks.