Commodity Market: Gold price slips down for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower for second day in a row in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,960, down by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 240 per 8 gram.

In the global markets, price of spot gold was little changed at $1,935.20 per ounce. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,970.90. Palladium prices fell 0.5% to $1,237.19 an ounce. Price of spot silver was down 0.1% at $23.72 an ounce and platinum dropped 0.4% to $917.74. Both the metals were at their lowest levels in about three weeks.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,439 per 10 gram, down by Rs 68 or 0.11%. The previous close was recorded at Rs 59,471. Silver futures witnessed a downfall of Rs 307 or 0.42% and were retailing at Rs 72,749 per kg.