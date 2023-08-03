DK Shivakumar says, To address traffic congestion in Bengaluru, Karnataka instructed to create project report

According to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday, the Centre has ordered the Karnataka government to create a detailed project report (DPR) to reduce traffic congestion in Bengaluru.

On Wednesday, Shivakumar and Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari spoke about the problem of traffic congestion. Shivakumar is in charge of the urban development and water resources ministries in Bengaluru.

According to Shivakumar, who briefed media on the meeting’s outcomes, he discussed with the Union Minister measures to reduce traffic in Bengaluru and enquired as to how the federal government might assist with this problem.

‘In a positive way, he (Gadkari) gave certain suggestions. He has asked us to prepare a DPR,’ he said.

According to Shivakumar, the state government has already issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) request for proposals for the building of a tunnel, flyover, or any other method of easing traffic.

‘After receiving the proposals, we will talk to the central government, which is ready to support,’ he added.

Even if traffic congestion is a problem in Delhi and Mumbai, according to the Deputy CM, nobody talks about it.

Bengaluru’s traffic issue is being addressed by the state government. According to him, ten businesses, one of which is from Israel, have given presentations and been invited to participate in the bids.

‘The last date for submission of the EoI is August 8. Let all of them participate with international design and concept. We have decided to take this forward so that Bengaluru traffic congestion is eased,’ he added.

Along with this, Shivakumar met with officials to discuss the state of the interstate water conflicts. Additionally, he examined the 350 Supreme Court cases still pending that involved the state ministry of urban development.

He said the government has agreed to send 5,575 cusecs of water from the Tungabhadra river to specific districts in Karnataka since farmers in various areas of the state have requested water for their crops and because other areas of Karnataka have not received good rains.

There is currently 83 tmc of water in the 105 tmc-capable Tungabhadra Canal, he added.

He stated that Shivaraj Thangadagi, a state cabinet minister, has been chosen to lead the Tungabhadra Advisory Committee.