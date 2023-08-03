Dubai Duty Free Raffle Draw: Keralite wins $1 million

Dubai: An Indian national has won$1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire . Vikraman Nair Remani Amma Vinod, an aircraft engineer working for Emirates Airline has won the fortune in Millennium Millionaire Series 430, with ticket number 0833, which he purchased on July 9 on his way to Thiruvananthapuram.

‘Thank you Dubai Duty Free! Participating in your promotion is the best opportunity, and I encourage everyone to try their luck and do the same,’ he said.

Also Read: Egypt Air to launch direct flights to this Indian city: Details

Vinod is the 213th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999 and Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of tickets.

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles. Mohamad Al Salem, a 57-year-old Saudi Arabian national based in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia won a BMW 740i M Sport car, with ticket number 0433 in the Finest Surprise Series 1846, which he purchased online on July 15. Al Salem is a third time car winner with Dubai Duty Free as he previously won a BMW X6 M50i in January 2022 and a BMW 750Li in January 2007.

A 26-year-old Tanzanian national based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, won a BMW R nineT Scrambler (Mineral Grey Metallic) motorbike, with ticket 0975 in the Finest Surprise Series 545, which he purchased on July 16 on his way to Zanzibar from Dubai. Ebrahimjee is the second Tanzanian national to have won a motorbike since it was introduced in the Finest Surprise promotion in 2002.