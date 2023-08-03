ED raids 7 places in Coimbatore and Karur linked to Minister Senthil Balaji

On Thursday, officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at seven locations in Coimbatore and Karur, as part of a money laundering investigation linked to state Minister V Senthil Balaji, according to official sources.

In Coimbatore, the searches included a house belonging to Tasmac supervisor Muthubalan on Maniyam Subramaniyar Street, the office, and house premises of a private construction firm named Arun & Associates on Nadar Street.

The raids, carried out with the protection of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), began in the morning, and the ED officials arrived in vehicles bearing Kerala registration.

Similarly, in Karur, the searches were conducted at three places. They included the finance office at Sengunthapuram and the house at Ambal Nagar, belonging to Senthil Balaji’s personal assistant Shankar.

The other two locations searched were the house and office of a private tile showroom owner named Prakash, a Rajasthan native, who was operating a tile showroom under the name Dhanalakshmi Ceramics.

The searches were conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).