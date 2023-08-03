Egypt Air to launch direct flights to this Indian city: Details

Cairo: The national air carrier of Egypt, EgyptAir has announced a new direct flight to India. The airline will operate direct flights on the Delhi – Cairo route. The service will begin from August 4, 2023.

EgyptAir will operate 4 weekly flights (Mon, Fri, Sat, and Sun) starting August 04, 2023, from New Delhi (DEL) to Cairo (CAI). The airline will deploy its A320 neo aircraft, which offers 16 Business Class and 126 Economy Class seats for the service.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson to hike price of this bike in India: Details

Currently, the airline has a flight between Mumbai and Cairo for all 7 days in a week.