IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall, Bridge Collapse in Uttarakhand

A cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district caused damage to around 50 houses in the Okhladunga area. The affected families have been relocated to safer places by the administration. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties or significant loss of property due to the heavy rains.

Nainital District Disaster Management Officer Shailesh Kumar stated that the cloudburst led to debris and water entering the fields and houses of the villagers. However, immediate action was taken, and the affected villagers were shifted to relief camps where they are being provided with food and necessary facilities.

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya, in charge of the district, directed District Magistrate Nainital Vandana to take prompt action and ensure disaster relief and rescue work in response to the incident.

In a separate incident in Ramnagar area, eight occupants of an SUV were swept away in a drain due to the overflow of a rivulet caused by strong water flow from the Corbett forest area. Fortunately, police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were able to rescue seven of them, but one person, Prakash Chandra Phulara, lost his life during the incident.

Immediate medical attention was provided to the rescued individuals, with Prakash Chandra Phulara being referred to a higher center, but he tragically passed away en route.

Both incidents highlight the importance of prompt disaster response and management measures to mitigate potential damages and protect lives during natural calamities in the region.