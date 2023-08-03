IndiGo to launch direct flights to Almaty

Mumbai: Largest air carrier in the country, IndiGo will start direct flights Almaty in Kazakhstan from New Delhi. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved the air carrier’s plans for this. The service will start from September 5, 2023.

In February, the air carrier announced plans to start direct flights to six overseas destinations — Nairobi (Kenya), Jakarta (Indonesia), Tbilisi (Georgia), Baku (Azerbaijan), Tashkent (Uzbekistan) and Almaty (Kazakhstan). ‘The airline is set to commence the Mumbai-Nairobi route this week.

IndiGo will also be resuming daily services from Delhi to Hong Kong in August. This flight was suspended three years ago during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Gulf country announces new entry rules for expats

Once these routes are operational, the budget airline will be connecting a total of 32 international destinations. IndiGo informed that it will add174 new weekly international flights between June and September 2023.

IndiGo has a fleet of over 300 planes and operates more than 1,800 daily flights.