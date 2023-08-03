Infinix launches new gaming smartphone in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Infinix launched a new gaming smartphone named ‘Infinix GT 10 Pro’ in India. The8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Infinix GT 10 Pro is priced at Rs. 19,999. It comes in Cyber Black and Mirage Silver colour options and will go on sale starting today via Flipkart. Buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on payments made through ICICI and Kotak bank cards. Flipkart is providing six-month no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 3,334. The first 5,000 customers to buy the phone will also get some extra gaming accessories with their purchase.

The dual SIM (Nano) Infinix GT 10 Pro runs on Android 13 based XOS 13 and it is confirmed to receive an upgrade to Android 14 along with two years of security update. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED LTPS display with 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB USF 3.1 of onboard storage. The available RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16GB using additional unused storage.

The device has a double-axis linear motor and a 4,319mm square liquid vapour chamber for cooling during intense gaming hours. The Infinix GT 10 Pro has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel camera sensors. Selfies and video chats are handled by a 32-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, GPS, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac/x. It comes with a light sensor, e-compass, G-sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It comes with stereo dual speakers powered by DTS audio technology and Hi-Res audio certification. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging support. It comes with the company’s in-house bypass charging mode that is claimed to minimise overheating by up to 7 degrees Celsius during gaming sessions.