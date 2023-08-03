Job Openings Survey cites US job openings experienced a decline to over-2-year low by the end of June

The recent data on job openings in the United States indicates ongoing concerns about the state of the economy. This poses a significant challenge for the Biden administration, which has been actively seeking ways to revitalize the struggling economy.

According to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report cited by Reuters, job openings, which are an indicator of labor demand, declined by 34,000, reaching 9.582 million by the end of June. This figure is the lowest since April 2021 and fell short of economists’ predictions of 9.610 million job opportunities.

In June, job postings in the US reached their lowest point in over two years. Despite this, the numbers still reflect conditions typical of a tightly competitive labor market, which could influence the Federal Reserve’s decision to maintain current interest rates.

The Labor Department data released on Tuesday reveals a declining sense of confidence among workers in the labor market, as resignations experienced their most significant drop since April 2020. The decreasing trend in people transitioning between occupations suggests a potential positive impact on slower wage growth and reduced overall inflation.

Eugenio Aleman, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida, mentioned that the continued strength in the labor market is likely to keep Federal Reserve officials hawkish.

The JOLTS survey, combined with last month’s reports showing a substantial decline in inflation during June, reinforces the notion that the economy is on a trajectory toward the Federal Reserve’s “soft landing” rather than a recession. The Federal Reserve has raised its policy rate by 525 basis points since March 2022, including the most recent increase last week.

Despite analysts’ prevailing opinions that additional rate hikes are unlikely in the current tightening phase, the trajectory will depend heavily on upcoming job and inflation data.

Furthermore, hiring experienced a decline of 326,000, reaching a low of 5.905 million, the lowest since February 2021, leading to a reduction in the hiring rate to 3.8 percent, the lowest recorded since the initial wave of the pandemic, down from 4.0 percent in May.

The report also highlighted changes across industries, with healthcare and social support seeing a notable increase of 136,000 job opportunities, while vacancies in state and local government expanded by 62,000, excluding education roles.

On the other hand, sectors like transportation, warehousing, and utilities saw a decrease of 78,000 available positions, likely due to the alleviation of supply chain bottlenecks. State and local government education also saw a reduction of 29,000 unfilled positions, along with a decrease of 21,000 federal government vacancies. The unemployment rate held steady at 5.8 percent in June.

