Kashmir: A group of women decides to publicly recognise the female artisans of the Kashmir Valley through murals

Women artisans in the creative region of Kashmir Valley have historically received less recognition compared to their male counterparts. However, a group called ‘Fearless Collective’ is leading a project to publicly acknowledge and celebrate the female artisans of the region for the first time.

The project is being led by Zoya Khan, a local architect, who has initiated the painting of a four-storey building in Srinagar to honor the women artisans of Kashmir Valley. The mural showcases female artisans skilled in crafts like namda, sozni embroidery, pashmina weaving, and copperware.

Zoya Khan emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating that it is the first time in the valley that women artisans are being appreciated in such a manner. The mural aims to raise awareness about the history of Kashmiri crafts and advocate for greater recognition of these traditional art forms.

The Fearless Collective, known for its work in various countries worldwide, is collaborating with Zoya Khan and local artists to carry out this project. They believe it is crucial to represent the women artisans of Kashmir publicly and highlight their role in preserving and nurturing the region’s craft traditions.

Shilo Shiv Sulaiman, the founder of Fearless Collective, explained that their work involves transforming public spaces and creating monumental art in collaboration with local communities. While they have worked in numerous countries and communities worldwide, this marks their first project in Kashmir.

The objective of the project is to dignify the female artisans as the creators of Kashmir and honor their outstanding craftsmanship. By doing so, the group aims to shift the focus onto the skilled hands that contribute to the region’s rich craft heritage.

The women involved in this initiative aspire to establish more such spaces in the future, where the work of Kashmir Valley’s women artisans can be prominently displayed and appreciated by the public. The project seeks to give these women a voice and recognition, allowing them to take their rightful place at the forefront of preserving their craft traditions.