Lava launches new budget smartphone in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: India based smartphone maker Lava International has launched new budget smartphone named ‘Lava Yuva 2’. The lone 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model of Lava Yuva 2 is priced at Rs. 6,999 for the. It is offered in Glass Blue, Glass Green, and Glass Lavender colours and is currently available for purchase through the Lava e-store in India.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Yuva 2 runs on Android 12 and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and pixel density of 269ppi. The new Lava phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC, coupled with 3GB RAM.

The Lava Yuva 2 carries a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit with LED flash. The rear camera setup comes preloaded with camera modes and filters including HDR, portrait, beauty, and slow motion among others. For selfies and video chats, it sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature and proximity sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 40 hours of talk time, up to 533 minutes of YouTube playback time, and a standby time of up to 600 hours with a single charge.