Manipur HC orders halt to burial site for 35 Kuki-Zomi victims amid ethnic strife.

The Manipur High Court has issued an order to maintain the status quo at the proposed burial site in Haolai Khopi village, Churachandpur district, where the Kuki-Zo community had planned a burial service for 35 people killed in ethnic strife. Acting Chief Justice M V Muralidharan passed the order after a 6 am hearing.

In response to requests from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), representing the Kuki-Zo community, conditionally agreed to postpone the burial for five days. The ITLF held a meeting late into the night until 4 am to discuss this development, after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) requested a delay in the burial.

As part of the agreement, the ITLF was promised that they would be allowed to bury in the same location, and the government would legalize the land for burial, in addition to addressing five other demands. The ITLF carefully considered the MHA’s request after extensive deliberation with various stakeholders.

In response to the ITLF’s call for the burial, additional central security forces were deployed to the Bishnupur-Churachandpur district boundary.

The ethnic clashes in Manipur began on May 3, following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The clashes resulted in over 160 deaths and several hundred injuries.

The Meiteis, accounting for approximately 53 per cent of Manipur’s population, predominantly reside in the Imphal Valley, while the Nagas and Kukis, making up just over 40 per cent, reside in the hill districts.