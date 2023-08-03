Messi’s Double Propels Inter Miami to Leagues Cup Last 16

Lionel Messi showcased his brilliance once again, leading Inter Miami to a triumphant 3-1 victory over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup, propelling them into the final 16. Despite a 95-minute delay due to thunderstorms, Messi wasted no time, opening the scoring in the seventh minute with a sensational volley from the edge of the six-yard box, courtesy of Robert Taylor’s excellent pass. Orlando managed to equalize through Cesar Araujo’s strike, but Josef Martinez’s penalty early in the second half restored Miami’s lead.

In the 72nd minute, Taylor and Martinez combined forces in a swift counter-attack, setting up Messi for yet another close-range volley, leaving Pedro Gallese helpless in Orlando’s goal. This goal marked Messi’s fifth in three games during the tournament, following his previous strikes against Cruz Azul and Atlanta United in the group stage.

Despite a late attempt by Araujo to pull one back for Orlando, the goal was disallowed after a VAR review for being offside. With this victory secured, Miami now looks ahead to face FC Dallas, who secured their spot in the next round with a 2-1 win over Mexican side Mazatlan. The stage is set for an enthralling clash as the competition intensifies.