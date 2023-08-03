No plan to enhance minimum pension amount, says government

According to Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, there is no plan to raise the minimum pension or family pension.

He responded in writing to a question in the Lok Sabha by stating that the minimum pension/family pension amount under the control of the central government is Rs 9,000 per month.

According to Singh, there are 44,81,245 pensioners, including 20,93,462 family pensioners, for whom the government spent Rs 2,41,777.55 crore in 2022–2023.

‘There is no proposal to increase the amount of minimum pension/ family pension. The pensioners/ family pensioners are entitled to dearness relief, based on changes in prices, from time to time,’ he added.