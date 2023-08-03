Sabha TV to Air Kerala Assembly’s Opposition Protests During Proceedings

The official television channel of the Kerala assembly, Sabha TV, is set to broadcast protests by opposition parties during the upcoming legislative session starting on August 7.

Speaker A N Shamseer confirmed the expanded coverage, addressing the demand raised by the leader of the opposition, V D Satheesan, who urged proper telecast of opposition parties’ protests. The 12-day Assembly session will also include discussions on various bills and pay homage to prominent leaders before concluding on August 24.

Opposition leader Satheesan further demanded the lifting of the media ban in the Assembly and an end to Sabha TV’s affiliation with the ruling party. He expressed concerns that the restrictions on media had not been lifted despite the withdrawal of Covid-19 restrictions.

Satheesan emphasized that Sabha TV should not be allowed to function as a government-owned channel that excludes opposition protests. He called for the restoration of parliamentary democracy and adherence to the guidelines issued by the speaker in 1994, stating that media coverage should reflect the true happenings in the House.