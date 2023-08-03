Scientists achieve the remarkable milestone of cultivating watermelons in an inhospitable terrain of Antarctica

In an extraordinary agricultural feat, scientists have accomplished a remarkable milestone by growing watermelons in the seemingly inhospitable terrain of Antarctica.

This groundbreaking achievement took place at the Vostok Station, a year-round Russian research facility located at the Pole of Cold, known as the coldest spot on Earth, where temperatures can plummet to a bone-chilling minus 128.6 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 89.2 degrees Celsius).

Watermelons, with a history dating back over 4,300 years to present-day Sudan, are an ancient fruit deeply rooted in the region’s historical artwork, even making appearances in Egyptian tomb paintings in Saqqara.

The evolution of this juicy berry happened in a climate vastly different from the extreme cold of Antarctica.

The pioneering experiment was conducted by researchers from the Russian Antarctic Expedition of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI), in collaboration with experts from the Agrophysical Research Institute and the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Their endeavor involved transforming the Vostok Station’s greenhouse into an oasis conducive to watermelon growth.

By carefully manipulating the air temperature and humidity, the scientists managed to create an environment favorable to nurturing these succulent fruits.

The research team handpicked two varieties of early-ripening watermelons, considering taste and adaptability to the greenhouse’s unique challenges, such as low atmospheric pressure and oxygen deficiency.

The selected watermelon seeds were sowed in a thin layer of soil substitute and exposed to specialized lighting that simulated natural sunlight. Since natural pollinators were absent, researchers manually pollinated the plants to ensure reproductive success.

After precisely 103 days from the initial seed planting, the scientists were rewarded with an astonishing yield: eight ripe and delectable watermelons spread across six distinct plants.

These watermelons were about 2 pounds (1 kilogram) each and had diameters reaching 5 inches (13 centimeters), as detailed by the Russian Geographical Society.

This accomplishment adds to a series of triumphs in Antarctic agriculture. In 2020, researchers at Vostok Station successfully nurtured various plants, including dill, basil, parsley, arugula, and cabbage.

Furthermore, Korean scientists achieved watermelon cultivation at the King Sejong Station in West Antarctica in 2021, a site known for its recorded temperature low of minus 78.1 F (minus 25.6 C).

Looking ahead, the scientific community aims to diversify its Antarctic crops by cultivating an array of fruits, including blackberries, blueberries, and strawberries.