Study finds 760 more officers needed to ease burden on overworked police drivers.

According to a recent report, the Kerala government urgently needs to create 760 new driver positions within the police force to alleviate the burden on the existing drivers. The study panel from the personnel and administrative reforms department found that officers are often compelled to fulfill their duties even at the expense of skipping sleep. The panel’s recommendation comes after the police department’s request for additional drivers, emphasizing that each patrolling vehicle requires three officers or two in the case of a single vehicle station. Currently, there are only 3,071 personnel engaged in driver’s duty, while 4,306 drivers are needed for the 3,610 police vehicles.

The panel also proposed various other measures, such as limiting police drivers’ duty hours to 12 hours, creating specialized software for vehicle maintenance, ensuring a 10-year annual maintenance contract when purchasing vehicles, conducting e-auctions for old vehicles, and offering equal opportunities for women during driver appointments.

The distribution of drivers within Kerala Police is as follows:

– Constables: 3033

– Head Constables: 38

– Assistant Sub Inspectors: 19

– Sub Inspectors: 19

– Motor Transport Officers: 19

The police vehicles, excluding two-wheelers and boats, are categorized as follows:

– Heavy motor vehicles: 328

– Medium motor vehicles: 203

– Jeeps: 158

– Sports utility vehicles (SUVs): 2719

– Cars: 13

– Other light motor vehicles: 70

– Total: 3610