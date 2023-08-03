The Chinese government replaces the leadership of its army unit that oversees its nuclear arsenal

On Monday (July 31), the Chinese government made significant changes to the leadership of its Rocket Force, the military unit responsible for overseeing the country’s nuclear arsenal. The Xinhua news agency reported that Wang Houbin, the former deputy commander of the navy, was appointed as the new commander of the Rocket Force, while Xu Xisheng, an air force officer and party central committee member, was named as the new political commissar of the force.

These appointments come after the former commander of the force, General Li Yuchao, and his deputy, General Liu Guangbin, disappeared from public view several months ago. Li, Liu, and several other current and former deputies of the former commander were under investigation by the Central Military Commission’s anti-corruption unit.

While the Chinese government has not officially disclosed the whereabouts of Li and Liu, foreign officials familiar with intelligence on the matter reported that the two top generals were being investigated for allegedly leaking military secrets, as stated in a Financial Times report.

This recent appointment represents the most significant irregular change among military leaders in China since the ousting and prosecution of former deputy chairs of the Central Military Commission, Xu Caihou, and Guo Boxiong, on corruption charges more than a decade ago in 2014, as mentioned in the Financial Times report.

In the past week, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the need for increased oversight of the military and the establishment of a “modern system for military governance” during discussions with top leaders. Following this, the military department responsible for procuring weapons launched a crackdown on corrupt procurement practices dating back years.

The Rocket Force is a relatively new unit within the People’s Liberation Army, responsible for overseeing China’s strategic missile arsenal, including both conventional and nuclear missiles, with capabilities for deterrence and striking. It was announced in January 2016 after a significant restructuring of the country’s military structure. According to a US intelligence report in March, the force’s conventional missile capabilities pose a serious threat to US forces and bases in East Asia.