In Thiruvalla, a tragic incident unfolded as a man named Anilkumar, also known as Kochumon, was arrested for the brutal murder of his parents.

The victims, Krishnankutty (78) and Sarada (68), were discovered lifeless in their residence at Ashariparambil, located near Parumala Krishnavilasam School. As authorities continue their investigation, they aim to determine the motive behind this heart-wrenching crime.