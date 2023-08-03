Two men from Tamil Nadu detained by Bihar Police for triple murder in Muzaffarpur

Two experienced offenders were apprehended by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Bihar Police on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a murder case in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu.

In response to a tip, the STF detained Mantu Sharma and Govind Jha in connection with the shooting deaths of Ashutosh Shahi and two other people in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.

The two will be returned to Muzaffarpur for their trial in the triple murder case if the STF successfully obtains a transit remand for them.

According to Bihar Police, who provided information about the operation, surveillance was conducted on a number of suspects before perpetrators were eventually narrowed down and identified.

The arrested pair, according to STF sources, were also moving around; they stopped in Mumbai and Chennai before being arrested by the STF in Remesharm.

The investigation became increasingly difficult for the district police as a result of the usage of highly advanced weapons, at which point STF was enlisted.

Since the killings were reported and both Mantu and Govind relocated to Delhi after killing their targets, the apprehended pair had been on the agency’s radar, according to STF sources who spoke to India Today.

In a previous case, the wife of the late Ashutosh Shahi named Govind Jha and Mantu Sharma among the six accused in the murder case.