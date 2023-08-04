3 ‘influencers’ arrested, police examining 2,300 social media videos in Nuh violence

In response to three individuals’ provocative social media statements that precipitated the district’s violence earlier this week, the Nuh police have filed three FIRs against them.

This occurred after ethnic violence that broke out in Nuh on Monday over an attempt to halt a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) parade and extended to Gurugram over the previous several days claimed the lives of six persons, including two home guards and a cleric.

Aadil Khan Mannaka, one Shahid, and the social media account “Shayar Guru Ghantal” were the targets of three of the seven FIRs that the Nuh police filed.

These FIRs were filed as a result of complaints made to Nuh’s Cyber Cell’s Assistant Sub-Inspector Suresh Kumar.

The owner of the ‘Shayar Guru Ghantal’ account, where inciting remarks and videos were uploaded, has not yet been disclosed by the authorities.

Five posts were uploaded by Shahid, one by Aadil, and two in the account ‘Shayar Guru Ghantal,’ according to the FIRs.

Aadil, one of the the accused, is accused of posting songs on social media that were obscene and some posts that had racial overtones.

The FIRs have been submitted under the following sections: 153, 153A, 295A, 298, 504, 109, and 292.

The police are currently looking at around 2,300 videos from July 31 that they thought may have stoked the unrest in Nuh.

India Today reported on Wednesday that racial tensions in Haryana have been stoked by contentious social media posts.

A worrying pattern of unbridled aggressiveness that spread through social media and resulted in violence on the streets of Nuh was uncovered by India Today’s Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) research.

Later, the unrest spread to the nearby districts of Gurugram, Palwal, and Faridabad.

These digital messages, which frequently included hateful songs and speeches, were addressed to particular groups of people.

Following the report, the police filed several FIRs against a number of unidentified individuals who were disseminating inciting posts in the run-up to the incident in Nuh.