Amid strict security, survey beginning at Gyanvapi premises

In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, a team from the Archaeological examination of India (ASI) arrived on Friday morning to begin a scientific examination of the Gyanvapi mosque complex amidst high security.

The development comes a day after the Allahabad High Court granted the ASI permission to carry out the study, which attempts to ascertain whether the mosque from the 17th century was built on the remains of a Hindu temple.

When the ASI survey started, only those invited by the district government were present.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee members chose not to participate in the survey during this time.

Sohanlal Arya representing the Hindu side said that during the previous assessment, numerous artefacts were discovered inside the premises, showing the site is a temple. These artefacts included statues of Shiva and Parvati, a statue of Varaha (Boar Vishnu’s avatar), bells, tridents, and many other pieces of evidence.

The Varanasi district court’s judgement was supported by the Allahabad High Court on Thursday, which also found that the proposed action is ‘necessary in the interest of justice’ and will be advantageous to all parties.

The “truth” regarding the temple at the location will now come out, according to BJP leaders who praised the high court decision.

‘It’s a good decision. It is one that offers hope to us Indians.’ According to BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, ‘the truth always comes out; it takes time, but the truth comes out.’

The decision was made following an appeal to the Supreme Court by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee, who were acting as counsel for the Muslim side in the legal battle.