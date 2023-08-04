Before yatra organised by Hindu organisation, Nuh’s chief cop reassigned, on leave

Senior policeman Varun Singla, who was absent when deadly racial violence erupted at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) event in Nuh, Haryana, has been transferred. Varun Singla, the superintendent of police, was transferred to Bhiwani late on Thursday night.

The extra responsibility of Nuh has been given to IPS officer Narendra Bijarniya.

Varun Singla was off on leave, thus Palwal SP Lokendra Singh was assigned the extra responsibility of Nuh to keep an eye on things during the rally.

A religious procession led by the Bajrang Dal and VHP in Nuh started the riots in Haryana. In Gurugram, Sohna, and other places, the incident set off a string of racial unrest.

Up to six persons died in the violence that broke out in Nuh over an effort to halt a VHP parade, including two home guards and a cleric. As the crowd went on the rampage and set fire to numerous businesses and establishments, the unrest quickly expanded to Gurugram, Sohna, Manesar, and other districts, causing enormous damages. In the violence, several police cars and private cars were also set on fire.

The state administration shut down internet access and tightened prohibitory measures in many locations in the wake of the communal fighting.

According to the police, 78 people have been placed in preventive detention and 176 people have been detained in relation to the ethnic disturbances in Haryana.

India Today has learned that, according to a FIR filed by a police officer, a crowd of approximately 800-900 individuals attacked the Hindu gathering as it left the Shiv temple in Nalhar. The FIR said that the large throng attempted to block the procession with sticks, stones, and illegal weapons with the ‘intent to kill’ while chanting ‘pro-Pakistan slogans.’