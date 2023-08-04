Climate protesters covered British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s residence in black cloth

Greenpeace protestors intensified their campaign against Rishi Sunak’s government’s oil drilling policy on Thursday by covering his own residence in black cloth.

After stating that he will take a ‘proportionate approach’ to climate change that combines net zero objectives with the need to keep consumers’ bills low, Sunak’s record on environmental matters has come under question in recent months.

Climate protesters are outraged by this and have intensified their efforts, interfering with prestigious sporting events, classical music performances, and political speeches.

As a result, Sunak’s ministers have proposed new regulations to crack down on “eco-mob” protester methods include sluggish walking in crowded streets and ‘locking-on’ to structures or equipment.

Greenpeace UK published images online on Thursday showing four protesters atop the building in Yorkshire, northern England, draped in black cloth while holding a banner that said, ‘RISHI SUNAK – OIL PROFITS OR OUR FUTURE?’

Four protestors were remained on the roof at 11:00 BST (1000 GMT), almost two hours later, holding a sign that read, ‘NO NEW OIL.’

According to Greenpeace, they are opposing the government’s support for additional North Sea oil and gas licences as well as a planned expansion of Equinor’s (EQNR.OL) Rosebank oilfield, which is pending a final investment decision.

‘We desperately need our prime minister to be a climate leader, not a climate arsonist,’ Greenpeace UK said.

On Wednesday, Sunak travelled to California for a vacation. Police claimed that the situation had been contained and that nobody had entered the building.

On Thursday, a different protest was also held in front of Sunak’s official Downing Street apartment and office.