CPM Secretary Govindan denies calling ‘Lord Ganesha mythical’: Me and Shamseer confirm.

Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding remarks on Lord Ganesha, CPM State Secretary M V Govindan clarified that neither he nor Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer referred to the Hindu deity as a myth.

During a press conference in Delhi, Govindan criticized the media for misinterpreting his speech and spreading baseless allegations against him. He emphasized that CPM would not take a stance against believers and reaffirmed their right to have faith in Ganapati or Allah.

At an event in Ernakulam district, Shamseer allegedly accused the Centre of promoting Hindu myths instead of scientific achievements in schools. He referred to ‘Lord Ganesha as a myth with no scientific basis,’ sparking controversy.

Following this, the BJP and right-wing organizations launched a campaign against Shamseer and called for his resignation. The ruling CPM-led front faced further challenges as the Nair Service Society protested against Shamseer, demanding an apology.

In response, M V Govindan supported Shamseer and asserted that no apology was necessary. He argued that ‘Ganapati is a myth’ during a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

In what appears to be a potential attempt to calm the protests, Govindan accused the media of misrepresenting his words and criticized the BJP for exploiting believers for political gains.