Directorate of Trade Remedies impose an anti-dumping duty on optical fibers from China, Korea and Indonesia

India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), a branch of the Commerce Ministry, has imposed an anti-dumping duty on optical fibers imported from China, Korea, and Indonesia. The measure aims to protect the domestic industry from the adverse effects of artificially low prices that have led to a surge in market share for these imports.

The gazette notification, issued on August 3, also highlighted that these imports were causing harm to the domestic markets.

The anti-dumping duty will remain in effect for a period of five years from the date of publication, unless it is revoked, superseded, or amended earlier.

The move comes amid India’s push for digitization under the ambitious Bharat Net rural outreach plan, with commercial operators incorporating optical fiber in their networks to support 4G and 5G services. The imposition of the anti-dumping duty is expected to bring significant relief to both domestic manufacturers and international companies with local production facilities. Major players in the optical fiber business such as Sterlite Industries, Birla Cable, Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics, HFCL, and American Corning stand to benefit from this decision.

Local manufacturers have expressed concerns about the impact of cheap imports, particularly from China, on their businesses. The DGTR’s investigation revealed that dumping of optical fibers had indeed caused significant harm to Indian manufacturers, as the growth in demand was almost entirely absorbed by these dumped imports.

By imposing the anti-dumping duty, the Indian government aims to level the playing field and safeguard the interests of its domestic optical fiber industry, allowing it to compete on fair terms and stimulate growth. This move aligns with the government’s efforts to promote domestic manufacturing and foster a self-reliant ecosystem.