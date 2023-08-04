DPDP bill imposes a penalty of up to Rs 250 crore on entities violating digital data protection norms

The Indian government introduced the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 in the Lok Sabha, aiming to safeguard citizens’ privacy by penalizing entities up to Rs 250 crore for misusing or inadequately protecting digital data. The bill addresses the misuse of individuals’ data by online platforms, coming after the Supreme Court’s recognition of “Right to Privacy” as a fundamental right in 2017, urging a robust data protection regime. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw dismissed claims of it being a money bill, stating it is a normal bill. Despite opposition from members like Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Manish Tewari, and Shashi Tharoor, who emphasized the importance of the Right to Privacy, the government moved forward with the bill’s introduction.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill proposes some exemptions for the center and notified entities concerning national interests, state security, foreign relations, public order, prevention of offenses, court orders, and research. Privacy advocates see this as granting wider exemptions to the government. The bill’s intention is to strike a balance between protecting individuals’ data and addressing national interests. It seeks to regulate entities’ handling of digital data, ensuring accountability and better protection for Indian citizens in the digital age.