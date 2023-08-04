Family claims foul play in Malappuram man’s death during police custody.

The family of Thamir Jifri, who tragically died at Tanur police station, has leveled serious accusations against the police. Thamir’s brother, Haris Jifri, alleges that the police concealed vital information from them, informing them about the death only six hours later. They suspect Thamir endured brutal torture while in custody.

According to Haris, the police took Thamir from a room in Chenakkal near Chelari around 5 pm on Monday, while police records state that Thamir and four others were apprehended near Devdhar Over Bridge at 1.30 am on Tuesday. Haris believes the police took his brother while he was in his inner clothes.

“We have confidence in a Judicial inquiry into the custodial death. The police claim he died due to an overdose of MDMA. They didn’t allow us to see the body when I arrived at the hospital. Only around 12.35 pm did they permit me to see my brother’s body, and the hospital authorities informed us that he was brought in dead,” Haris asserted.

He also mentioned that the police filed an FIR in a narcotics case three hours after Thamir’s death, raising doubts that they may have tampered with evidence that could potentially incriminate them.