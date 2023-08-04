Gulf-based drug pusher “Dubai Bhai” – Two arrests yield crucial leads

In a significant development in the fight against drug trafficking with international connections, the Crime Branch has apprehended a prominent member of a cartel. The individual in custody, P T Antony from Alappuzha, has close ties to a Keralite drug trafficker known as “Dubai Bhai” in the underworld, according to the police.

The arrests of Antony and another Keralite named Jomon have provided crucial insights into the nexus between Kerala-based gangs and the Gulf-based drug racket.

Evidence suggests that Dubai Bhai currently operates his drug trafficking operations from Kuwait, with frequent phone calls and financial transactions with individuals in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.

Antony initially worked as a drug carrier for Dubai Bhai, according to investigators.

Bhai’s modus operandi involved luring young individuals with offers of Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 to travel to Dubai and back as part of a diamond smuggling trial. However, he deceived these carriers by hiding narcotics inside the bags entrusted to them.

Agents Jakson and Roshan, both from Alappuzha, played a role in enticing Antony into drug trafficking, but none of them had ever met Dubai Bhai in person.

Antony eventually became Dubai Bhai’s trusted lieutenant after successfully deploying three carriers to smuggle drugs through the Cochin International Airport. He confessed to duping at least 10 youths to transport narcotics on behalf of Bhai.

Additionally, the Crime Branch received a statement indicating that Jakson and Roshan used an even greater number of youths as drug carriers on behalf of Dubai Bhai.