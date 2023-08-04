Haryana’s Police Chief Transferred Amidst Escalating Violence

In a recent development, the Superintendent of Police Varun Singla of Nuh was transferred following communal clashes in Haryana. Singla was on leave when the violent incidents took place. A mosque was set on fire, and another house of worship suffered a blaze caused by a short circuit in Haryana’s Nuh district. Additionally, two brothers belonging to the Muslim community were allegedly beaten up in Gurugram by a group of about 30 people on Thursday.

Upon his return from leave, Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla reported that arson led to one mosque’s fire, while a short circuit was responsible for the fire in the other. Authorities are working to identify the accused with the help of CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas.

In response to the communal clashes, a total of 176 people have been arrested, and 93 FIRs have been registered in five districts, including 46 in Nuh and 23 in Gurugram, by the police.

To prevent the circulation of provocative material on social media platforms and maintain law and order and communal harmony in the state, the Haryana government has formed a monitoring committee.

Curfew has been relaxed in Nuh, allowing people to buy daily essentials from 10 am to 1 pm. Further relaxation is planned for three hours on Friday from 10 am.

Mobile internet and SMS services, which were suspended until August 5 in Nuh and some other places in the state, have been restored for three hours from 1 pm on Thursday.

The clashes, which originated in Nuh during an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram and other districts, have resulted in the deaths of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.

Nuh S P Singla informed that a total of 139 accused have been arrested so far in connection with Monday’s violence in the district.