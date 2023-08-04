India Loses to West Indies by Four Runs in T20 Opener

In the first T20 International of the five-match series, India suffered a narrow four-run defeat against West Indies. Opting to bat, West Indies managed to score 149 for six, a modest total. Making his international debut, Tilak Varma displayed great composure and skill, settling into the game comfortably. However, India’s run-chase turned into a debacle as they failed to chase down the target.

West Indies captain Rovman Powell played a crucial innings, scoring 48 runs off 32 balls, leading his team to a competitive total. With 37 runs required off the last 30 balls and six wickets in hand, the situation appeared favorable for India. However, they imploded during the chase, ultimately finishing at 145 for nine in their allotted 20 overs.

The loss came as a disappointment for India, who had a promising opportunity to secure a victory in the opening match. They will need to regroup and address the shortcomings in their batting to bounce back in the upcoming matches of the T20 series against West Indies.